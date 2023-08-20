Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions
Headline:
Pakistan complete series sweep with dominant win over Bangladesh
Heavy rain turns Sylhet region risky for tourists; Sada Pathor site closed
NRBC Bank's financial inclusion efforts recognised by central bank
China extends visa-free access to five Latin American countries

Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions

Abu Dhabi Family Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman's family team emerge unbeaten champions


Bangladeshi Grand Master Ziaur Rahman and his son Fide Master Tahsin Tajwar Zia's family team emerged unbeaten champions in the family event of the 29th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday.

Also read : Abu Dhabi Chess:GM Ziaur Rahman beat FM Ebrahimi Herab Hamidreza of Iran

GM Ziaur Rahman's family team clinched title securing 10 points from six matches with 4 wins and 2 draws.

Also read : Youth Chess Olympiad: Bangladesh team earn 8 points after 7th round matches

Abucejo family team of the Philippines finished  runners- up and IWM Tejaswini Sagar family team of India became third collecting  9 points each.

Also read : Abu Dhabi Chess: GM Ziaur Rahman makes good start beating Armenian IM Denielyan Vaha

In all, 70 family teams, each of two players,  participated in the family event.

Subscribe UNB YouTube Channel
Chess Abu Dhabi GM Ziaur Rahman