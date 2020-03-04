A captain’s knock of 127 by Mushfiqur Rahim helped defending champions Dhaka Abahani Limited make a flying start in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League outplaying Partex SC by 81 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Newly appointed Abahani captain Mushfiqur Rahim opted to bat first after winning the toss in the list A match and his team scored comfortable 289 for 7 in 50 overs although they lost reliable opening batsmen-- Liton Das and Mohammad Naim Sheikh -- for a duck.

Rony Hossain removed Liton Das in the last ball of the first over while Jaynul Islam hunted Naim Sheikh.

Within 67 runs, Abahani lost half of their wickets. But in the sixth wicket stand, Mushfiqur Rahim pairing with Mosaddek Hossain Saikat repaired the damage contributing 160 runs.

Mushfiqur fell for 127 off 124 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. It was his 12th ton in List-A cricket.

Apart from Mushfiqur Rahim’s ton, Mosaddek Hossain scored 61 and Mohammad Saifuddin smashed 39 off 15 balls with five sixes.

Jaynul Islam bagged three wickets conceding 28 runs in 10 overs while Tasamul Haque scalped two wickets.

In reply, Partex tumbled for 208 runs for all in 48.4 overs as left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana took four wickets conceding 55 runs in 9.4 overs.

Najmul Hossain Milon (53), Tasamul Haque (43) and Dhiman Ghose (36) of Partex SC showed some good resistance, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the strong challenge from the champions.

Rana took four wickets while Taijul Islam bagged two wickets to ensure a high-flying start for Abahani.

Brief score:

Abahani Ltd : 289/7 in 50 overs, Mushfiqur 127, Mosaddek 61, Saifuddin 39, Jaynul 3/28, Tasamul 2/39, Rony 1/72, Shahbaz 1/59

Partex: 208/10 in 48.4 overs Nazmul 53, Tasamul 43, Dhiman 36, Mehedi Rana 4/55, Taijul 2/30, Arafat 1/25

Old DOHS SC vs Legends of Rupganj

In the day’s another match, Old DOHS Sports Club beat Legends of Rupganj by 25 runs at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan in Savar.

Rupganj won the toss and sent DOHS to bat first, who posted 230 runs for all in 50 overs with Anisul Islam Emon being the highest scorer with 59 runs.

Besides, Rakin Ahmed 48, U-19 star Mahmudul Hasan Joy (35) and Pritom Kumar (33) were the other notable scorers for Old DOHS.

Sohag Gazi bagged three wickets conceding 54 runs in 10 overs while Mohammad Shahid and Al Amin Hossain took two wickets each.

In reply, Rupganj were all out for 205 runs in 50 overs and lost the game by 25 runs. Pinak Ghosh posted 53 runs, Sunzamul Islam scored 40, but the other batsmen failed to respond properly.

Abdur Rashid and Avishek Das took three wickets each while Aliss Al Islam and Rakibul Hasan took two wickets apiece.

Brief score:

Old DOHS: 230/10 in 49 overs, Anisul Islam 59, Rakin 48, Mahmudul Joy 35, Pritom 33, Gazi 3/54, Shahid 2/41, Al Amin 2/51

Legends of Rupganj: 205/10 in 50 overs, Pinak 53, Sunzamul 40, Gazi 32, Abdur Rashid 3/35, Avishek 3/44, Rakibul 2/28, Al Islam 2/36

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union

In the other match, Prime Doleshwar, riding on a century by Taibur Rahman Parvez, beat Brothers Union by eight runs at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Brothers Union won the toss and sent Prime Doleshwar to bat first, who scored 238 for 7 in 50 overs. Taibur hit not out 110 runs off 94 balls with seven fours and five sixes while Imran Uzzaman (34) and Marshal Ayub (26) also contributed with the bat.

Saqlain Sajib scalped two wickets while Alauddin Babu, Rahatul Ferdous, Myshukur Rahman and Abdul Kayum took one wicket each.

In reply, Brothers tumbled for 230 runs in 49.4 overs despite Junaid Siddique’s 97 and Tushar Imran’s 51 runs. The other batsmen disappointed to come up with effective batting performance.

Rejaur Rahman scalped four wickets conceding 36 runs in 9.4 overs while Sharifullah took two wickets and Kamru Islam Rabbi, Shamim Hossain and Saif Hassan bagged one wicket each.

Brief score:

Prime Doleshwar: 238/7 in 50 overs, Taibur 110*, Imran 36, Marshal 26, Saqlain 2/27, Myshukur 1/19

Brothers: 230/10 in 49.4 overs, Junaid 97, Tushar 51, Rahatul 31, Rejaur 4/36, Sharifullah 2/47